SC interim order to allow COVID-19 patients to sit for PSC exams

The Supreme Court (SC) has issued an interim order instructing the Public Service Commission (PSC) to make arrangements for even COVID-19 patients to sit for examinations.

A bench of Justice Sapana Pradhan Malla hearing a petition filed by Shaillendra Prasad Ambedkar has issued the interim order on Thursday.

The PSC issuing standards for examinations during the pandemic had stated that the examinees should self-declare whether they are infected or not, and those infected will not be allowed inside the examination center.

The Apex Court pointing that the provision violates Articles 18, 21, 23 and 33 of the Constitution has issued the interim order instructing the PSC to make arrangements for safe examinations keeping even the infected examinees in a separate space inside the examination center. It has asked the PSC to consider privacy and self-respect of the examinees making self-declaration of infection while running the exams.

The PSC has also been ordered to furnish written response about the issue through the Office of the Attorney General within 15 days clarifying why an order should not be issued as demanded by the applicant.

The SC has asked everyone involved in the examinations including the examinees, examiners and others to safely participate in the process.