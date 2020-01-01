Minister Pun promises compensation for ailani land to end obstruction in Solu Corridor transmission line

Construction of 132 kV double circuit transmission line in Solu Corridor is set to resume after Energy Minister Barsha Man Pun proposed to provide compensation even for ailani land.

The consumers of Harit Community Forest at Maruwa of Katari municipality of Udayapur district have been obstructing construction for around two years putting demands including compensation even for ailani land—the land not owned by anyone—in the right-of-way of transmission line and transferring towers from the proposed spots among others.

The obstruction has ended on initiation of Minister Pun on Wednesday who proposed to provide compensation even for ailani land in presence of federal lawmaker from the constituency Suresh Kumar Rai, Mayor of Katari Gyanendra Shrestha, Ward Chairman of Katari 5 Krishna Raj Danuwar and Chief of Solu Corridor Project Janardan Gautam on Wednesday.

The elected people's representatives have committed to end obstruction after commitment from Minister Pun to provide compensation even for ailani land. "We have agreed to end obstruction in a way that compensation is given even for ailani land," lawmaker Rai said. "Minister Pun has instructed the project chief to fulfill the people's demands with closed eyes. We elected representatives will also work to end obstruction in coordination with the local administration, project and the affected people."

All but 4.5 MW of electricity generated by the 23-MW Solukhola Hydropower is being wasted since February 3 in lack of the transmission line to connect the project to the national grid.