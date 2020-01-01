The Health Ministry has instructed all the hospitals in Kathmandu Valley to not do non-essential surgeries due to the surging infection of COVID-19.

Health Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwore Gautam said during the daily press briefing on Monday that the hospitals have been instructed to do non-essential surgeries only after the infection recedes. He reasoned that stopping elective surgeries now will free hospital beds and ventilators for COVID-19 patients.

He revealed that the ministry will also convert all government hospitals in the Valley to COVID-19 hospital. He added that necessary management will be done by distributing medical supplies with the Department of Health Services to those hospitals.

Manmohan Teaching Hospital of Dahachowk and National Ayurveda Research and Training Center at Kirtipur will also be converted into COVID-19 hospitals.

The two facilities were currently used only as isolation centers but will now be converted into COVID-19 hospitals due to the raging infection in the Valley.