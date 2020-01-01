Infected persons will be jailed for up to 6 months if they don't isolate: Health Ministry

The Health Ministry has warned that any person with COVID-19 infection not staying in isolation will be jailed for up to six months.

Pointing that some infected persons have not remained in isolation, Health Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwore Gautam during the daily press briefing on Friday reminded that they can be sentenced for up to six months as per the Infectious Disease Act. He added that the Home Ministry and all district administration offices have been informed to that regard.

He said that the punitive measures have been adopted as a few infected persons are walking outside before clearing infection.

The ministry has also urged all the individuals who have given sample for COVID-19 tests to remain in quarantine until the report arrives pointing that infected persons may spread the disease until the report arrives.