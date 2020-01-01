COVID-19 cases cross 100K, death toll touches 600

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Nepal crossed 100,000 Friday with 2,059 persons testing positive in the past 24 hours.

Health Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwore Gautam said during the daily press briefing that the total number of cases now has increased to 100,676. The total number of active cases has now reached 27,053.

Similarly, 1,680 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 73,023.

The government has conducted 13,279 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 1,145,237 across the country until now.

Nepal reported 10 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 600.