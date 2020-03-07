Kathmandu Administration Office urges to not participate in programs including Holi

The Kathmandu district Administration Office has urged the people to not celebrate any festival like Holi, or organize fairs and events.

Issuing a statement on Thursday, it has urged to not organize any programs that result in crowd as a precautionary measure as Nepal is also under risk of coronavirus outbreak.

"We request everyone to not organize any kind of festival (including Holi) and fairs, and not participate in any such program until further notice," the statement signed by Administrative Officer Man Bahadur Buda reads.