Driving public vehicles wearing slippers banned

The government has banned driving public vehicles wearing slippers.

Director General at the Department of Transport Management Gogan Bahadur Hamal told Setopati that wearing shoes have been made mandatory for driving public vehicles due to accidents while driving wearing slippers.

"We found that accidents have occurred when a slipper slipped on the pedals while there can also be accidents when the straps of slippers get stuck in the pedals. We have taken this decision to cut on such accidents," Hamal elaborated.

He revealed that discussion on the issue has already been done with transport entrepreneurs and letters written to offices concerned and traffic police to implement the new rule.

General Secretary of Federation of Nepalese National Transport Entrepreneurs Saroj Sitaula welcomed the decision making wearing of shoes mandatory will driving. "We are ready to abide if it is for safety of passengers. But accident doesn't happen only with public vehicles and this rule should be implemented even for private vehicles," he added.