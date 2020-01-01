Visit Nepal Year 2020 officially inaugurated

The Visit Nepal Year 2020 has been officially inaugurated amidst a special ceremony held at Dasharath Stadium this evening. The VNY 2020 is being observed as a national festival with a target to bring in 2 million tourists, with a determination to establish tourism sector as the major foundation of Nepal's economic prosperity.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari inaugurated the VNY 2020 amidst a grand ceremony held at the Stadium. Also present at the function were the Chief Justice, the National Assembly Chairman, former Prime Ministers, political party leaders, dignitaries from various countries including tourism ministers, heads of constitutional bodies, heads of diplomatic mission, members of parliament and ministers.

In his welcome speech, Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Yogesh Bhattarai said that the VNY 2020 was only an entry point and that the government was preparing to observe the coming decade as the tourism decade.

Prior to the official inauguration, march past by associations related to the tourism sector, social organisations were held while the Nepal Army, Nepal Police and Armed Police Force made a special presentation. Renowned musical bands of Nepal also performed on the occasion.

The VNY 2020 was also officially inaugurated in all the seven State today including in Biratnagar of State no. 1, Janakpur in State no. 2, Suraha, Chief in State no. 3, Pokhara in Gandaki State, Thakurdwar, Bardia in State no. 5, Bulbul lake in Karnali and Dhangadi in Sudur Paschim State.

Also speaking on the occasion, VNY 2020 Secretariat Coordinator Suraj Baidya said the inaugural ceremony was focused on highlighting Nepal's culture, heritage, costume and lifestyle while promoting tourism in the country.