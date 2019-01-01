Track of Kathmandu-Tarai Fast Track will be opened by June: NA

The Nepal Army has said it will complete opening of the track of Kathmandu-Tarai Fast Track by June.

Track has been opened in 31 kilometers of the 55.5 kilometers by the first week of December and 80 percent of work has been completed even in the remaining 24.5 kilometers, according to Chief of the Fast Track Project Implementation and Operation Division Bishwobandhu Pahadi.

"Track has to be opened in 55.5 kilometers in the 72.5-kilometer Fast Track. There will be bridges and tunnels in the remaining stretch," Lieutenant Colonel Pahadi added. "Opening of track will be completed by June. We are currently doing engineering works including digging, leveling, blasting and putting walls."

There will be bridges with cumulative length of 10.56 kilometers and tunnels of 6.4 kilometers in the Fast Track. There will be 87 small and big bridges, and tunnels at three places.

The NA has already published the schedule stating that bridges will be completed by the next year and tunnels will be started a year later.

Work is being done even during the night to complete opening of track by June, according to Chief of Mahadev Base Camp Major Purna Chandra Dhakal. "Operators are working in two shifts. Other works are being done only during the day," Dhakal said.