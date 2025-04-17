Sumana Shrestha resigns as joint general secretary of RSP

Joint General Secretary of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) Sumana Shrestha has resigned from her position.

Shrestha, who is also a member of the House of Representatives, submitted her resignation from the post sometime ago, a member of the RSP secretariat told Setopati.

“She resigned from the post of joint general secretary, stating that her role as a lawmaker is more necessary at this time than her responsibilities within the party,” the secretariat member said. “She said that since the RSP’s role in Parliament has not been as active as it should be, she wants to be more active in her role as lawmaker.”

Although Shrestha had already announced her resignation in the party sometime ago, she is preparing to formally submit her resignation letter at the party’s central committee meeting scheduled for Thursday, a leader close to her said.

Earlier, RSP President Rabi Lamichhane had said during a central committee meeting that the central committee itself would be restructured. However, Shrestha had already expressed her desire to focus more on her parliamentary role rather than party responsibilities.

Shrestha could not be contacted for comment.

In December 2023, a meeting of the RSP held in Jaleshwar had decided to appoint Shrestha as joint general secretary.