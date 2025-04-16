PM Oli and NC President Deuba hold talks

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who is also the chairman of CPN-UML, and Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba held talks at the prime minister’s residence in Baluwatar on Tuesday.

The two leaders discussed recent political developments and other related matters during the meeting, which lasted about an hour.

They have reached an understanding to convene a meeting of the two-party mechanism to find solutions to various issues.

PM Oli and Deuba have also agreed to continue the coalition as per their previous agreement and to discuss any other issues in the mechanism’s meeting.

According to UML leader Rajan Bhattarai, the mechanism’s meeting has been called for Wednesday at 5 PM.

He said that the demands of protesting teachers and issues raised by members of the mechanism can be addressed in the meeting.