PM Oli leaves for Thailand (Pictures)

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli left for Thailand on an official visit at the invitation of Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Tuesday afternoon.

He will attend the sixth Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Summit being held in Bangkok.

This marks the first official visit by a Nepali prime minister to Thailand in 65 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Two agreements on tourism and culture will be signed during the visit.

Similarly, six memorandums of understanding (MoUs) will be signed between non-governmental sectors in the presence of the two prime ministers.

PM Oli will address the BIMSTEC Summit on April 4. Preparations are underway to hold talks, if possible, between PM Oli and leaders of other countries on the sidelines of the summit after his address.