Opposition parties to obstruct House, seek reasons from PM for sacking Kulman Ghising

Opposition parties have decided to demand answers from Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli for removing Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) Managing Director (MD) Kulman Ghising.

A meeting of opposition parties held on Wednesday at the parliamentary party office of CPN (Maoist Center) decided to raise questions in the House of Representatives (HoR) about the reasons for Ghising’s removal.

The House meeting scheduled for 11 Wednesday morning, meanwhile, has yet to start.

"We are preparing to demand answers from the prime minister regarding the reasons for removing Kulman Ghising," said Maoist Center lawmaker Madhav Sapkota. "We will not allow the parliamentary session to proceed until the prime minister provides a response."

The Wednesday meeting was attended by key figures including Maoist Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal, CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal, Acting Chairman of Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) Dol Prasad Aryal, Maoist Vice-chairman Narayan Kaji Shrestha, Nepal Samajwadi Party (NSP) Chairman Mahindra Raya Yadav, and RSP Chief Whip Pariyar, among others.

The opposition parties are prepared to obstruct the parliamentary session until the prime minister provides an explanation regarding Ghising’s removal. They will determine their next steps based on the response given by PM KP Sharma Oli.

On Monday, the cabinet meeting decided to remove Ghising, who had only four months left in his tenure, and appoint Hitendra Dev Shakya to the position. Shakya assumed the role on Tuesday, while Ghising is still discussing the possibility of taking the matter to court.