General secretaries of ruling NC oppose sacking of Kulman Ghising

Both general secretaries of the ruling Nepali Congress (NC) have opposed the government’s decision to remove Managing Director (MD) of the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) Kulman Ghising.

The Cabinet meeting Monday evening decided to remove Ghising from his position as NEA’s MD and appoint Hitendra Dev Shakya in his place.

Following this, NC General Secretaries Gagan Thapa and Bishwa Prakash Sharma took to social media to express their dissent against the decision to sack Ghising.

Energy Minister Deepak Khadka, who has been pushing for Ghising’s removal from the outset, is himself a leader of the NC. However, two general secretaries from his party have publicly opposed the decision.

Expressing dissatisfaction on social media, General Secretary Thapa wrote, “Public discontent is growing. A certain faction is eagerly trying to bake the bread of self-interest in the heat of that dissatisfaction. At such a time, when we are working tirelessly day and night calling for addressing that discontent and extinguish the fire through the government’s delivery. Instead, the government is pouring kerosene on the flames of discontent itself.”

Thapa further stated that the government has ignored their suggestions, and added that one cannot reach the right destination by taking the wrong path. He wrote, “When we say ‘let’s not do this,’ they pretend to listen but then make such wrong decisions again? When ministers stray from the path, the prime minister should steer them back… but unfortunately, that didn’t happen. This decision is wrong, government! You cannot reach the right destination by walking the wrong way.”

Similarly, General Secretary Sharma also expressed his disagreement with the government’s decision. Through social media, Sharma stated, “There was no consensus in the Congress office-bearers level to remove Kulman Ghising from his post. It had been warned internally and publicly to let him complete his remaining term and not remove him. If there was anything warranting action, it could have been addressed later. The government should not have removed Kulman in a way that overshadows some of its good efforts. This decision is entirely unjustified, and I openly and clearly dissent against it.”

With only four months left in Ghising’s tenure, the Cabinet meeting Monday evening decided to remove him and appoint Shakya. Ghising had been appointed as NEA’s MD by a Cabinet decision on July 9, 2021, with his term set to last until July 8, 2025.

According to a minister who attended Monday’s Cabinet meeting, Energy Minister Deepak Khadka proposed Ghising’s removal. Prime Minister KP Oli then sought opinions from other ministers. During the discussion, Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak argued against removing Ghising, stating that if the matter reached the courts, there was a possibility the judiciary would reinstate Ghising, and thus the government should avoid making such a decision.

Last Thursday, the Ministry of Energy, Water Resources, and Irrigation, following the Cabinet’s decision on March 4, 2025, had sent a letter to Ghising, asking him to provide an explanation within three days.

The ministry questioned why his appointment should not be terminated under clause 10.3 of his contract, citing the conditions outlined in that clause. In response, Ghising submitted an explanation, stating that he had achieved the targets set in his performance contract. He noted that he had scored 94.23 and 98.94 points in his evaluated performance for the fiscal years 2078/79 and 2079/80 respectively.

Ghising was appointed as NEA MD for a second term in July 2021. Before that, between the end of his first term and the start of his second, Hitendra Dev Shakya had led the NEA.

Ghising’s first term ended in August 2020. Shakya, who has worked under NEA-related entities for about 33 years, was given the responsibility of Acting MD on November 6, 2020. Prior to that, he had led NEA’s Engineering Company. In December 2020, he was appointed Acting MD, and in February 2021, he was given a four-year term as MD.

Interestingly, KP Oli was the prime minister when Shakya was first appointed as MD. However, after a change in government, Shakya was removed from the position in July 2021. Before his removal, then-Energy Minister Pampha Bhusal had asked Shakya to resign, but he refused, leading to his ouster.

Claiming there was no clear reason for his removal, Shakya filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court in July 2021. The court ordered a written response within 15 days and a verdict within three days thereafter. His case was listed 13 times, but hearings occurred only twice. Shakya retired on January 7, 2025 due to age limit.

Meanwhile, former PM and CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal has called the government’s decision to remove Kulman Ghising wrong and objectionable.

In a post on his official Facebook, he wrote, "At a time when the people of the country were suffering from severe load-shedding, my government, under my leadership, appointed Kulman Ghising as the Managing Director of the Nepal Electricity Authority as an energy expert. It is well-known to the public that through his expertise and capability, combined with the joint efforts of our leadership, we succeeded in building a brighter Nepal."

Prachanda further wrote, "For a long time, Kulman Ghising was unjustly targeted for removal from his post, with repeated demands for clarifications, simply because he insisted that the remaining dues, which belong to the people, must be collected. Today, it has come to light through the media that the government has sacked Kulman via a Cabinet meeting. I hope this news turns out to be false. If it is true, this move by the government is absolutely wrong and objectionable. I strongly condemn this decision, made in the arrogance of a two-third majority."