You made me sub-committee head, I didn't ask for it: Bhattarai tells Jha

CPN-UML lawmaker Yogesh Bhattarai has stated that he did not choose to lead the sub-committee formed to investigate the Bhairahawa Airport.

Bhattarai has argued that the committee itself assigned him the responsibility, considering him someone knowledgeable about the subject in capacity of a former tourism and civil aviation minister.

Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) lawmaker Manish Jha had remarked that questions could arise if a report on the investigation into the construction of Gautam Buddha International Airport in Bhairahawa were prepared under leadership of Bhattarai who is also a former civil aviation minister.

"It has been eight months since the sub-committee was formed. Everyone knew I was tourism minister," Bhattarai said. "I didn’t say I would join the sub-committee. It was the parliamentarians who said, ‘You can study it thoroughly, you have the knowledge,’ and that’s why I was placed in the sub-committee."

Bhattarai claimed that he did not hide any of the sub-committee’s work. "I haven’t done anything secretly or hidden anything. I’ve kept everything transparent," Bhattarai said. "I’ve given the report to you (Manish Jha, Amaresh Kumar Singh) to finalize."

Bhattarai stated that the sub-committee’s report related to the Bhairahawa Airport construction has been completed, and only its submission remains.

In a meeting of the Public Accounts Committee, Bhattarai said that although the sub-committee has submitted its report, the committee holds the final decision-making authority.

"Bhairahawa or Pokhara airports are not my responsibility. I was a minister at one point. Prem Ale was a minister at another time. The Bhairahawa Airport was inaugurated during Prem Ale’s tenure, not mine. The individuals he appointed are the Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal and the Chairman of the Nepal Airlines Corporation," Bhattarai said. "A sub-committee was formed regarding the airport. Manish Jha raised a valid point, but he didn’t raise it at the right time."

He further announced that he would now step away from the Bhairahawa investigation sub-committee, and Prem Ale should do the same for Pokhara.

"I won’t stay in the airport investigations, and neither should Ale. Ale needs to step away from Pokhara. I’ll step away from Bhairahawa. I won’t focus on Bhairahawa, and Ale shouldn’t focus on Pokhara," Bhattarai said. "We’ll form a sub-committee and select a coordinator. Whoever becomes the coordinator will conduct further investigations and bring the results. I won’t even remain a member."

Bhattarai commented that even though a chairman appointed during Ale’s tenure is in place, the condition of Nepal Airlines has deteriorated.

"The wheels of Nepal Airlines have already taken off into the sky. The person you appointed is responsible," Yogesh said sarcastically, looking at Ale. "I won’t participate in anything related to tourism, and neither should Prem Ale. He is also part of the investigation committee related to Pokhara. You made the appointments. The Director General at the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal and Nepal Airlines were appointed by you. What’s the state of the airline? Where are its wheels? You know!"

Immediately after that, former minister Prem Ale stated that he had appointed Pradeep Adhikari to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal and Yuba Raj Adhikari to the Nepal Airlines Corporation under pressure from CPN-Unified Socialist leader and former prime minister Jhala Nath Khanal and other leaders.