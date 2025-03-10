Former king Shah arrives in Kathmandu (Pictures)

Former king Gyanendra Shah has arrived in Kathmandu.

The former king arrived at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu on Sunday afternoon on a chartered flight from Pokhara Airport.

Leaders and activists of Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP), RPP Nepal, and others reached the airport gate to welcome him. However, police have barred them from entering the airport.

Former king Shah had issued a statement seeking support on the occasion of Democracy Day. Parties including RPP had supported and welcomed the former king's statement.

RPP and others gathered outside the airport to welcome former king Shah as he arrived in Kathmandu for the first time after issuing the statement. RPP has even postponed its pre-scheduled mass gathering to welcome the former king.