Foreign Minister Rana meets UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk

Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba met with United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk in Geneva on Wednesday.

Foreign Minister Rana, who is in Geneva to participate in the 58th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, held talks with Turk on the sidelines of the event.

During the meeting, Foreign Minister Rana said that Nepal has been a globally exemplary and pioneering nation in the protection and promotion of human rights, and that despite limited resources and means, Nepal has remained committed to safeguarding and promoting human rights.

She said that Nepal's current constitution has enshrined civil liberties along with political, economic, social, and cultural rights of citizens as fundamental rights, and made clear that the Nepal government is fully committed to democratic values, the rule of law, and the independence of the judiciary.

Stating that the Nepal government is diligently moving forward to complete the remaining tasks of the peace process by drafting laws related to transitional justice, Foreign Minister Rana also expressed commitment to conclude matters related to transitional justice soon.

Krishna Prasad Dhakal, chief of the United Nations Division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Ram Prasad Subedi, Nepal's permanent representative to the United Nations in Geneva; Rajendra Thapa, chief of the Human Rights and International Treaty Agreements Division at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers, and others were also present at the meeting.