Maoist Center launches awareness campaign from Jhapa (Pictures)

The CPN (Maoist Center) has launched the Tarai-Madhes Awareness Campaign centered on the Postal Highway.

On Monday, Maoist Center Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal inaugurated the campaign at Hukahuki Chowk in Kachankawal Rural Municipality, Jhapa.

All the office-bearers of the party, including the chairman, had reached Jhapa for the campaign's inauguration ceremony.

Dahal and other office-bearers met with locals there on Monday morning. They had lunch at a local's house before attending the inauguration ceremony.

The campaign will conclude in Kanchanpur on March 20.

Central office-bearers, including the chairman and deputy general secretary, as well as leaders and cadres of the respective provinces, districts, and municipalities will all be mobilized during the campaign.

The central campaign team will stay in one district for one day, while the local team will be fully mobilized for one month.

The campaign was launched as per the decision of the central committee meeting held from January 5 to January 7.

The party will launch a similar campaign centered on the Mid-Hills Highway in April.