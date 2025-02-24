Unified Socialist central committee meeting passes 20-point proposal

The central committee meeting of the CPN (Unified Socialist) has passed a 20-point contemporary proposal.

The second plenary meeting held on Friday and Saturday at the Nepal Administrative Staff College in Lalitpur expressed concern over the fact that reconstruction work had not begun even two years after the earthquake in Jajarkot and other parts of western Nepal.

The meeting strongly urged the government to listen to the voices of the affected and expedite the reconstruction work as soon as possible. It also demanded the reconstruction of structures damaged by the heavy rainfall across the country from September 26 to September 28 last year.

Similarly, the meeting strongly urged the government to show interest in the reconstruction of highways, including the BP Highway. Regarding the School Education Bill and the Civil Service Bill, which are under discussion in Parliament, the meeting called for extensive discussions with all stakeholders and experts to reach an appropriate conclusion at the earliest and to advance the legislation process.

Unified Socialist General Secretary Ghanashyam Bhusal said that 298 central committee members were present at the meeting. He said that the meeting discussed the political report, party statute, regulations, various directives, review of the general convention, the party's immediate action plan, and the party's immediate organizational and various political issues.

Bhusal said that 176 central committee members participated in the discussions, and some presented written suggestions.