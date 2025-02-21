Unified Socialist central committee meeting begins (Pictures)

The central committee meeting of the CPN (Unified Socialist) has begun from Friday.

The meeting is being held at the Nepal Administrative Staff College in Jawalakhel, Lalitpur.

The central committee meeting on Friday will discuss Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal's political report, party statute, regulations, directives, code of conduct, review the party's 10th general convention, future action plans for party-building through movements, ordinances presented in Parliament, and contemporary proposals, among other topics.

Controversy has arisen after the fourth inter-party directive of the Unified Socialist removed the chairs of the All Nepal National Free Students’ Union and the Youth Federation and reconstituted the committees.

Respected Leader Jhala Nath Khanal expressed objections over the issue in Thursday's meeting. He has also expressed dissatisfaction regarding the party’s recently published statute.

Khanal has expressed dissatisfaction saying the general convention had elected him respected leader but the published statute states that the central committee will appoint the respected leader. The central committee meeting will also discuss the matter.

The Unified Socialist has a 344-member central committee.