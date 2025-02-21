Leaders pay tribute to Unified Socialist politburo member Bidur Sapkota (Pictures)

The mortal remains of Bidur Sapkota, a politburo member of the CPN (Unified Socialist), have been kept at the party office in Aloknagar of Kathmandu for paying tributes.

Unified Socialist Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal, Respected Leader Jhala Nath Khanal, and General Secretary Ghanashyam Bhusal paid their last respects to Sapkota, who passed away at 3:45 AM on Thursday. Sapkota was 59.

Sapkota, who was also a member of the Constituent Assembly, will be cremated at the Pashupati Aryaghat later in the day.

Sapkota was admitted to Helping Hands Hospital in Kathmandu on Sunday after developing a fever.

Born on September 7, 1965, Sapkota served as the party chief of CPN-UML Kavrepalanchowk for 14 years.

He was elected from the then Kavre-4 constituency in the second Constituent Assembly election held in 2013.

He had contested elections three times before, but lost all of them.

Sapkota, a veteran leftist leader from Kavre, joined the Unified Socialist after the UML split. He was also a politburo member and joint in-charge for Bagmati province.

Sapkota is survived by a daughter.