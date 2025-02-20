75th Democracy Day marked at Tundikhel (Pictures)

The 75th Democracy Day is being observed across the country on Wednesday.

The government marked the day with a special ceremony organized at Tundikhel in Kathmandu.

President Ram Chandra Paudel, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and other high-ranking government officials attended the event.

During the ceremony, doves, a symbol of freedom, were released.

Nepal Army and Nepal Police teams showcased various skills during the ceremony, which also featured cultural performances by various groups.

The government has declared a public holiday on Wednesday to mark Democracy Day.

Democracy Day is observed on Falgun 7 every year according to the Nepali calendar, marking the day when the 104-year Rana regime ended and democracy was ushered in.