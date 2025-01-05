Maoist central committee meeting begins in Kathmandu (Pictures)

The central committee meeting of CPN (Maoist Center) began in Dhumbarahi of Kathmandu on Sunday afternoon.

During the meeting, Maoist Center Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal will put forward his views on contemporary political developments and present a political and organizational report. Central members will then discuss the report.

Former vice-president Nanda Bahadur Pun, who is about to return to politics, is also taking part in the meeting.

The central committee is preparing to nominate Pun as a party vice-chairman.