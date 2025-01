The central committee meeting of CPN-UML began at the party’s central office in Chyasal of Lalitpur on Sunday.

UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli, other office-bearers and central members are taking part in the meeting.

Chairman Oli is scheduled to present a political report during the meeting. The central committee will hold a discussion on the report.

The meeting will also review the local level by-elections held on December 1 last year.