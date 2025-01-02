Former vice-president Pun attends Maoist standing committee meeting

The CPN (Maoist Center) standing committee meeting has begun at the party headquarters in Paris Danda, Kathmandu.

Maoist Center Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal and other office-bearers and standing committee members took part in the meeting held on Thursday afternoon.

Former vice-president Nanda Bahadur Pun also attended the meeting.

Pun, who is preparing to return to active politics, has been attending meetings of Maoist office-bearers as an invited member recently after the Maoist office-bearers decided to make him vice-chairman.

The standing committee meeting was held to set the agenda for the party’s central committee meeting, which begins on January 5.

The central committee is also preparing to nominate Pun as the party’s vice-chairman.

Pun served two terms as the country's vice-president when Bidya Devi Bhandari was the president. Maoist Chairman Dahal had been trying to bring Pun back into the party after the end of his tenure as vice-president.