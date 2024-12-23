Rabi Lamichhane automatically suspended as lawmaker

Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) President Rabi Lamichhane has been automatically suspended as a member of the House of Representatives after a case was filed against him on Sunday.

The District Government Attorney’s Office (DGAO), Kaski, filed a case against Lamichhane at the Kaski District Court on Sunday charging him with cooperative fraud, organized crime, and money laundering.

Lamichhane has been automatically suspended from the post of lawmaker according to Section 27 of the Asset (Money) Laundering Prevention Act, 2008.

“Any official or staff of any organized institution established under the prevailing laws or civil servant shall be deemed to be automatically suspended for a period he/she is detained as per this Act or until the case filed against him/her pursuant to Section 22 is settled,” states Section 27 of the Act.

A high-ranking official at the Federal Parliament Secretariat also said that Lamichhane will be suspended as lawmaker with the registration of the case charging him with money laundering. “His post of lawmaker will be suspended after the letter arrives,” the official said.

Attorney Kamala Kafle at the Kaski District Court told Setopati that Lamichhane has been automatically suspended as lawmaker.

“Rabi Lamichhane’s post of lawmaker will be automatically suspended according to Section 27 of the Asset (Money) Laundering Prevention Act,” Kafle said. “This does not need to be mentioned in the charge sheet. We will write to the body concerned according to the law.”

The DGAO has sought Rs 278.94 million in claims for money laundering and Rs 33.76 million for cooperative fraud from Lamichhane.

Lamichhane was arrested from the RSP party office in Kathmandu on October 18.