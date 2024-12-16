Tributes paid to former Kathmandu mayor PL Singh (Pictures)

The mortal remains of PL Singh, former mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan City, have been kept at the Nepali Congress (NC) central office in Sanepa for tributes.

NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba paid tribute to the late Singh by laying a wreath over his body. Similarly, Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak, Health Minister Pradip Paudel, and CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal paid their last respects to Singh.

Earlier, Singh’s body was kept at the residence of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Urban Development Prakash Man Singh at Chaksibari.

Mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan City Balen Shah, Deputy Mayor Sunita Dangol, and others paid tribute to former mayor Singh. Similarly, NC leaders including Narahari Acharya and Jagadishwar Narsingh KC paid tribute to him at Chaksibari.

Kathmandu Municipality was transformed into Kathmandu Metropolitan City during PL Singh's tenure. Singh was elected mayor of Kathmandu in the local elections held in 1992 after the restoration of democracy.

Singh died at his residence in Chaksibari at 1 AM Monday. He was 88.

Singh had been ill for a long time. He had undergone a stomach surgery last year after suffering from ulcer and other health problems.

KMC has declared a holiday across the metropolis on Monday to mourn the death of former mayor Singh.

He will be cremated at Lakhitirtha, across from the Kankeshwari Temple, later on Monday.