Dahal, Nepal, Bhattarai sign petition against Israeli 'genocide' (Pictures)

Former prime ministers and leaders of various communist parties have expressed solidarity with a nationwide signature campaign against what the campaigners say is a 'genocide' committed by Israel in Palestine.

Several leaders of CPN (Maoist Center), CPN (Unified Socialist), Nepal Samajwadi Party (Naya Shakti) and other parties took part in the signature campaign organized by the Joint Campaign against Israeli Genocide on Palestinians, Nepal, in Maitighar of Kathmandu on Monday.

Three former prime ministers -- Maoist Center Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Unified Socialist Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal, and NSP (Naya Shakti) Chairman Baburam Bhattarai – were present on the occasion.

Similarly, Mohan Bikram Singh, Agni Sapkota, Dev Gurung, Ghanashyam Bhusal, Leela Mani Pokharel, Shyam Shrestha and other leaders also attended the event.

They all signed on a banner demanding an end to Israel's ‘genocide’ against Palestinians and an immediate lifting of the inhumane blockade in Gaza.

The Islamist group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on October 7 last year. More than 40,000 people, mostly civilians including women and children, have died in Israeli attacks on Gaza since then, while tens of thousands have been injured or displaced.