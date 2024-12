Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck has arrived in Kathmandu on an unofficial visit.

Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba welcomed him at the Tribhuvan International Airport on Friday morning.

He is scheduled to visit Swayambhu and Bauddha.

The Bhutanese king arrived in Kathmandu while returning home from India.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he will return home on Friday itself.