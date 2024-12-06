PM Oli returns home after China visit (Pictures)

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has returned home after concluding his four-official visit to China.

The Nepali delegation led by PM Oli arrived in Kathmandu on a chartered Himalayan Airlines flight on Thursday afternoon.

A press conference is being organized at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu to brief the media on the China visit.

PM Oli had left for China on Monday for his first official foreign trip since taking office. He held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Tuesday.

During the visit, Nepal and China also signed various deals in the presence of PM Oli and his Chinese counterpart Li Qiang.