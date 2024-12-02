PM Oli leaves for China (Pictures)

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli left for a four-day official visit to China on Monday morning.

The Nepal Army offered a guard of honor to PM Oli at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu before his departure.

Only Deputy Prime Minister Prakash Man Singh, who is also minister for urban development, and Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak were at the airport to bid farewell to PM Oli. Singh was present at the airport in his capacity as acting prime minister.

The chartered Himalayan Airlines flight carrying the Nepali delegation led by PM Oli is scheduled to land in Beijing at 5 PM Monday.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, bilateral talks will be held only on Tuesday.

PM Oli is scheduled to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, and Zhao Leji, chairman of the standing committee of the National People’s Congress of China, on Tuesday.

He will deliver a keynote address at Peking University on Wednesday. He will also address the Nepal-China Business Forum, which is being jointly hosted by the Nepali Embassy in Beijing, the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT,) and the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI).

PM Oli is accompanied on his visit by Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba, his wife Radhika Shakya, his chief advisor Bishnu Prasad Rimal, economic and development advisor Yuba Raj Khatiwada, members of Parliament, high-ranking government officials, representatives of private sector, and media persons.

PM Oli will conclude his visit and return home on December 5.