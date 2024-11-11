President Paudel leaves for Azerbaijan (Pictures)

President Ram Chandra Paudel has left for Azerbaijan to participate in the 29th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP-29) in Baku.

President Paudel departed from the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu on Sunday afternoon, his secretariat said.

Vice-president Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, Deputy Prime Minister Prakash Man Singh, Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak, Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba and others bid farewell to President Paudel at the airport.

President Paudel is leading a high-level Nepali delegation to participate in the conference at the invitation of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev.

He is scheduled to address the World Leaders Climate Action Summit during the conference’s high-level segment for heads and state and government on November 12 and 13.

The COP-29 conference will start on November 11 (Monday) and continue until November 22.

President Paudel is scheduled to return home on Friday, November 15, after participating in the conference.