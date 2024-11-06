8 RSP activists held on charge of attacking police in Pokhara (Pictures)

Eight activists of Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) have been arrested on the charge of attacking police personnel in Pokhara.

On October 18, police had arrested RSP President Rabi Lamichhane on charges of cooperative fraud and organized crime and brought him to Pokhara.

Police arrested RSP activists after they started attacking police personnel in a prohibited area during a protest organized against Lamichhane’s arrest in Pokhara on Tuesday afternoon.

Earlier, police had fired four tear gas canisters at the protestors.

Lamichhane has been produced before the Kaski District Court on Tuesday.

He is being investigated for cooperative fraud, organized crime, and money laundering.