51 detained as RSP holds protest at Baluwatar (Pictures)

Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) held a demonstration in Baluwatar of Kathmandu on Tuesday afternoon to protest against the arrest of party president Rabi Lamichhane.

Lamichhane was arrested on charges of cooperative fraud and organized crime.

Police have detained dozens of protestors who were demonstrating in Baluwatar’s prohibited area.

According to Superintendent of Police Nawaraj Adhikari at District Police Range, Kathmandu, 51 people have been detained so far.

The detainees have been taken to Maligaun Police Circle, Durbar Marg, and Maharajgunj.

RSP also held a demonstration in the Bhatbhateni area.

Police have heightened security by putting up barricades in different places.