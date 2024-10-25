Rajendra Mahato files for registration of new party at Election Commission

An application has been filed at the Election Commission for registration of a new party with Rajendra Mahato as chairman.

Leader Keshav Jha told Setopati that they filed for registration of a new party named Rastriya Mukti Party Nepal under Mahato’s leadership at the Election Commission on Friday. The party will have Mahato as chairman along with 173 central members, he said.

According to Jha, the party has proposed fish as its election symbol.

Mahato had been leading a campaign named Rastriya Mukti Kranti Abhiyan, which he had launched after quitting the Mahantha Thakur-led Loktantrik Samajwadi Party in February.

He announced formation of a new party on September 17.

Mahato was earlier active in Madhes-centric parties including Madhes Sadbhawana Parishad, Sadbhawana Party, Sadbhawana Party (Anandi Devi), Rastriya Janata Party, Janata Samajwadi Party, and Loktantrik Samajwadi Party.

This time, however, he is planning to shape Rastriya Mukti Party Nepal into a national party.

Mahato also served as minister on a number of occasions in the past.