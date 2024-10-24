Nobody should dream about government collapse: PM Oli

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has unveiled the government’s achievements in its first 100 days in office.

During his address from the Singha Durbar on Wednesday, PM Oli said that protests had started from the day the government was formed.

“I would like to mention a fact here - protests started from the day the government was formed, not after the government completed 100 days,” he said. “The reason for this was to spread communal hatred in the country, attack our civilization and culture through apolitical talk and behavior, close down existing industries, destroy the country's economy and commercial sector and prevent establishment of new industries by causing capital flight.”

The prime minister said that efforts were also being made to disrupt national unity and lead the country toward regression by creating an atmosphere of communal hatred and animosity. But regression is not acceptable to Nepal and Nepalis under any circumstances, he added.

“The government will protect the Constitution made to strengthen democracy. It will firmly implement our policy of maintaining national unity through the path of social harmony based on social justice and equality, not on communal hatred and animosity. It will foil attempts to weaken our beautiful, civilized and rich socio-cultural values,” he said.

PM Oli said that rumors were also being spread that the government would fall anytime soon, adding that such rumors were being spread with the intention of not letting the government work.

“Nobody should daydream about the fall of a government formed by parties with history and stature such as Congress and UML. We need the help of bureaucracy to achieve success in work. Moreover, the bureaucracy needs to assume the chief responsibility for expanding the government’s priorities to the lives of the citizens," he said. "Many tell me during work that the bureaucracy itself is confused due to frequent changes of government and employees are apprehensive about stability, not about work."