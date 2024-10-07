Prakash Man Singh Raut sworn in as chief justice (Pictures)

Newly-appointed Chief Justice Prakash Man Singh Raut has been sworn into office.

President Ram Chandra Paudel administered the oath of office and secrecy to Raut amid a ceremony held at the President’s Office on Sunday afternoon.

Earlier on Sunday, President Paudel appointed Raut as chief justice on the recommendation of the Constitutional Council according to Article 129 (2) of the Constitution.

The Parliamentary Hearing Committee’s meeting on October 2 had unanimously endorsed Raut for appointment to the judiciary’s top post.