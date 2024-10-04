Foreign Minister Rana holds bilateral meetings on sidelines of ACD Summit in Doha

Minister for Foreign Affairs Arzu Rana Deuba has been holding bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the third Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) Summit being held in Doha of Qatar.

Presidents, prime ministers, deputy prime ministers, foreign ministers and ministers of member countries are taking part in the ACD Summit.

Foreign Minister Rana addressed the third ACD Summit held under the theme of ‘Sports Diplomacy’ on Thursday.

In her address, Foreign Minister Rana expressed concerns over escalating conflicts and adverse climate change impacts; reaffirmed Nepal’s commitments to multilateralism and ACD objectives; and called for leveraging sports diplomacy for a better Asia and the world.

After addressing the Summit, she held bilateral meetings with Edil Baisalov, deputy prime minister of the Kyrgyz Republic; U Than Swe, deputy prime minister and minister of foreign affairs of Myanmar; and Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, minister of foreign affairs of Saudi Arabia.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Minister Rana also held a courtesy meeting with Thani Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, minister of state for foreign trade of the United Arab Emirates, on Wednesday.

The meetings discussed various issues of mutual interest, as well as further expanding relations and cooperation.

Foreign Minister Rana earlier took part in the Women Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Toronto of Canada and the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York of United States of America.

She is scheduled to return to Nepal on Friday.