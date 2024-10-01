PM Oli returns from New York (Pictures)

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has returned home after taking part in the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

PM Oli arrived in Kathmandu on Monday afternoon. Speaker Devraj Ghimire, National Assembly Chariman Narayan Prasad Dahal, Deputy Prime Minister Prakash Man Singh and other high-ranking officials welcomed him at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu.

PM Oli had left for New York on September 20 leading a Nepali delegation to the 79th UNGA held at the UN Headquarters.

He addressed the UNGA on September 20 and attended the opening session of the UNGA general debate on September 24. The theme for the general debate of this year’s UNGA was "Leaving no one behind: acting together for the advancement of peace, sustainable development and human dignity for present and future generations".

During his stay in New York, PM Oli also attended a reception hosted by US President Joe Biden on September 25.

Similarly, he addressed the Summit of the Future as chair of the Global Coordination Bureau of Least Developed Countries (LDCs). He also addressed a high-level plenary meeting on the existential threats posed by rise in sea level and a high-level meeting on antimicrobial resistance.

He also met UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres during the visit.

PM Oli was accompanied by his wife Radhika Shakya, Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba, PM’s Chief Advisor Bishnu Rimal, Foreign Secretary Sewa Lamsal, and other senior officials of Nepal government.