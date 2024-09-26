ANNISU-R national conference begins (Pictures)

The 23rd national conference of All Nepal National Independent Students Union (Revolutionary), or ANNISU-R, the student wing of CPN (Maoist Center), has begun in Kathmandu.

Maoist Center Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal inaugurated the national conference at Kirtipur on Thursday afternoon.

Pancha Singh is the current chair of the student organization. The national conference will elect a new ANNISU-R leadership.

Maoist Center is in favor of electing a new student leadership through open competition.

A total of 20 student leaders are vying for the top post this time. But the contest is likely to be chiefly between four of them -- vice-chairs Pawan Karki, Madan Bhul, Naresh Regmi and general secretary Dipesh Pun – as they also have the backing of the party’s office-bearers.