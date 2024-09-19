Constitution Day marked at Tundikhel (Pictures)

The government celebrated Constitution Day in a grand manner with various events at the Army Pavilion in Tundikhel of Kathmandu on Thursday.

President Ram Chandra Paudel, Vice-president Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, House of Representatives Speaker Devraj Ghimire, National Assembly Chairman Narayan Prasad Dahal, ministers, high-ranking government officials and other dignitaries attended the ceremony.

A contingent of Nepal Army also offered a guard of honor to President Paudel on the occasion.

A Nepal Army helicopter unfurled a banner that read “Constitution and National Day 2081” and showered flower petals to mark the day. Colorful balloons and pigeons were also released on the occasion.

The celebrations also included march-past and musical performances by Nepal Army, Nepal Police and Armed Police Force.

The present constitution was promulgated by the Constituent Assembly on this day in 2015.