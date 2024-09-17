Rajendra Mahato announces Rastriya Mukti Kranti Party

Rajendra Mahato has announced formation of a new party called Rastriya Mukti Kranti Party.

Mahato had been leading a campaign by the same name since February. He had launched the campaign after quitting Loktantrik Samajwadi Party.

Mahato announced formation of the new party during the Rastriya Mukti Kranti National Committee meeting, which began in Kathmandu on Tuesday.

He said that the new party will be registered at the Election Commission soon. The ongoing meeting will take a decision regarding the registration process.

Mahato is the chairman of the new party, and members of the campaign are on the central committee. They include Suman Sayami, Buddha Tsering Moktan, and Keshav Jha.

This is Mahato’s seventh party. He was earlier affiliated to Madhes Sadbhawana Parishad, Sadbhawana Party, Sadbhawana Party (Anandi Devi), Rastriya Janata Party, Janata Samajwadi Party, and Loktantrik Samajwadi Party.