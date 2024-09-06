SC denies interim order in petition against retirement age in police

The Supreme Court has refused to issue an interim order in a petition filed against retirement based on age limit in Nepal Police.

Hearing the petition on Thursday, a bench of Justices Sapana Pradhan Malla and Kumar Chudal did not issue an interim order but decided to prioritize the case, the court’s spokesperson Achyut Kuinkel said.

Five officers of Nepal Police including Additional Inspector General Shyam Lal Gyawali had moved the apex court against their compulsory retirement based on age limit.

The other petitioners are Deputy Inspectors General Yagya Binod Pokharel, Rajesh Nath Bastola, and Kedar Dhakal, and Police Inspector Nagendra Thakur.

The five had sought an interim order to stay their retirement saying there was no provision of retirement based on age limit in the Police Act. They had also demanded that their retirement notices not be implemented.

AIG Gyawali is set to retire on September 11 due to age limit.

According to the Police Regulation, AIGs and DIGs are given compulsory retirement at the age of 56 years, and police inspectors at the age of 53 years.

The petitioners have said that such provisions should be included in the Police Act itself.