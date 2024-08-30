Ek Narayan Aryal appointed chief secretary

The government has appointed Ek Narayan Aryal as chief secretary.

A Cabinet meeting held on Thursday decided to appoint Aryal as the government’s new chief secretary with effect from August 31, according to the government’s spokesperson Prithvi Subba Gurung.

Current Chief Secretary Lila Devi Gadtaula is retiring on August 30 (Friday) due to the age limit of 58 years.

The term of chief secretary is three years as per the Civil Service Act, but the age limit of 58 years applies even to the head of the bureaucracy.

Gadtaula became the first female head of Nepali bureaucracy when she was appointed chief secretary on July 25.

Aryal, who is currently the home secretary, will serve as the chief secretary for more than two years.