Unified Socialist central committee meeting begins (Pictures)

The central committee meeting of CPN (Unified Socialist) has begun in Kathmandu.

The meeting, being held at Arpan Banquet in Thapagaun, Kathmandu, began at 11 Sunday morning.

Unified Socialist General Secreatary Ghanashyam Bhusal said that three agendas have been finalized for the meeting.

According to Bhusal, newly-appointed central committee members are scheduled to be sworn in during Sunday’s meeting. Unified Socialist has a 344-strong central committee.

Bhusal said that formation of the party’s central structures is also on the meeting’s agenda.

The party’s 10th general convention, held from June 30 to July 4, had elected only Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal, leader Jhalanath Khanal, and General Secretary Bhusal.

According to Unified Socialist, the party has yet to elect the remaining office-bearers and form central bodies. The central committee meeting beginning Sunday will discuss the matter, the party said.

The meeting will continue through Tuesday.