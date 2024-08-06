Karnali CM Kandel wins vote of confidence

Chief Minister (CM) of Karnali province Yamlal Kandel has won the vote of confidence from the provincial assembly.

CM Kandel had tabled a motion for vote of confidence during the provincial assembly meeting held on Monday.

Twenty-three lawmakers voted in favor of the motion while 14 voted against it. A total of 37 lawmakers were present during the meeting.

This is the second time CM Kandel has taken a vote of confidence after CPN (Maoist Center) withdrew support to his government on July 22.

Kandel, who was appointed chief minister on April 9, had earlier taken a floor test on April 26.

With the ruling alliance changing at the center, CPN-UML and Nepali Congress have formed a new government in Karnali province too.

NC has 13 lawmakers in the 40-member Karnali Provincial Assembly while UML, which heads the government, has 10.