UML Vice-chair Baral and central members take oath (Pictures)

CPN-UML Vice-chairman Guru Baral and other central members took the oath of office and secrecy on Sunday.

The party’s 34th secretariat meeting held at Basera Hotel in Kathmandu on Friday had nominated vice-chairman Baral and 17 central members.

Subash Karmacharya (Sindhupalchowk), Jitendra Dev (Saptari), Rampreet Ram (Siraha), Krishna Bhakta Pokharel (Chitwan), Kamal Timilsina (Achham), Govinda Pun (Salyan), Kedar Sigdel (Tanahun), Manohar Paudel BK (Parbat), Hardev Joshi (Darchula), and Hari Uprety (Sarlahi) were sworn in as central members.

Indra Bhandari (Jhapa), Mahesh Bartaula (Makawanpur), Sarita Bhusal (Arghakhanchi), Prabha Koirala (Kaski), Manju Sharma Chalise (Baglung), and Asha Jawegu (Panchthar) were also sworn in Sunday.

Similarly, Mayanath Adhikari was nominated as a member of the disciplinary committee.

UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli administered the oath of office and secrecy to the new central members.