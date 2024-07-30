DPM Singh inspects under-construction new Parliament building (Pictures)

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Urban Development Prakash Man Singh visited the under-construction Federal Parliament building inside the Singha Durbar on Tuesday morning.

During the inspection visit, DPM Singh gave instruction to expedite the construction work so that the upcoming winter session of Parliament can be held in the new building.

He said that the building construction must be completed within the next nine months even if it requires working double or triple shifts.

DPM Singh said that the ministry was ready to facilitate for expediting the construction work.

It was initially said that the building construction would be completed within three years but it could not be completed on time due to the Covid-19 pandemic and other reasons, he added.

The under-construction Federal Parliament building will have 12 blocks and will house the House of Representatives and the National Assembly, parliamentary committees, and offices of parliamentary parties.

Construction of the building had begun inside the Singha Durbar complex at a cost of Rs 5.3 billion.

The Parliament complex spreads over an area of 176 ropanis, nearly half of which will be occupied by the House of Representatives and the National Assembly.

The government has been using the International Convention Center at New Baneshwar, Kathmandu, on lease as Parliament building since 2007.