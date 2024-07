Shiva Raj Adhikari has been appointed chairman of the National Planning Commission (NPC).

The Cabinet meeting on Thursday has appointed the head of the central economic department of the Tribhuvan University as the NPC chairman, according to a minister. Adhikari was also an NPC member earlier.

The Cabinet has also appointed RP Bichha, Ramesh Singh, Prakash Shrestha, Gita Kumari Paudel, Jaya Bahadur Tandon and Ganga Dutta Awasthi as NPC members.