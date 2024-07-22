Four ministers from Maoist Center resign in Karnali

Four ministers from CPN (Maoist Center) in the Karnali provincial government have tendered their resignations.

The four ministers submitted their resignations to Chief Minister Yamlal Kandel on Monday.

Mahendra KC was minister for economic affairs and planning, Bir Bahadur Shahi was minister for social development, Ran Singh Pariyar was minister for energy and water resources, and Durga Bahadur Rawat was minister for industry, tourism, forests and environment from Maoist Center in the Karnali government.

Though the ministers tendered their resignations, Maoist Center has not withdrawn support to the Kandel government yet. Outgoing minister KC said that the party will officially announce withdrawal of support to the government after holding discussion in the parliamentary party.